Aberdeen’s first dolphin festival to take place in April

Aberdeen’s first dolphin festival, dubbed DolphinFest, will take place during the last weekend in April, it has been announced.

The festival will give people the opportunity to get even more engaged and enthused with the local marine wildlife.

Torry Battery, overlooking the busy harbour, has a growing reputation as one of the best places in Europe to see bottlenose dolphins.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

This year, thanks to funding from ScottishPower Foundation and the Heritage Lottery Fund, RSPB Scotland can bring Dolphinwatch into the city for the first time.

Running from April 25 to 28, DolphinFest will take place at four locations and delve even deeper into the incredible world of the bottlenose dolphins.

The full programme of events will be announced at the beginning of March.

For more details, visit www.rspb.org.uk/dolphinwatch