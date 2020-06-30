Aberdeen’s Ferryhill House Hotel opens bookings for terrace dining

An Aberdeen hotel has announced it is taking bookings for food and drink customers.

The Ferryhill House, located on Bon Accord Street, aims to reopen its outdoor terraced area on Monday.

Guests can look forward to an alfresco experience with tables under the marquee.

Food and drink will be served daily from noon until 9pm, and hotel bosses have emphasised their commitment to safety measures.

✨Thank you for your amazing support so far…We are busy readying to re-open with carefully prepared safety measures and… Posted by Ferryhill House Hotel on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

In a statement online, they said: “In order to welcome as many as possible, we have time limits on tables at busy times but where possible we will allow you to remain.

“Booking is highly recommended to ensure you secure a table – if a queue forms, please adhere to social distancing measures.

“Please arrive at your confirmed arrival time – if you are late, we will have the right to release your table. It may not be possible to fulfil specific table requests at this time.

“We will have walk-in tables available but our host will direct you – please do not just sit at a table of your choice.”

There will be no indoor seating at this time.

For more information on the reopening and how to book, visit their official website here.