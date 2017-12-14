Aberdeen’s Enjoy Music Festival to run over two days next year

Aberdeen’s hugely-popular Enjoy Music festival will return next year – and run across two days for the first time.

The decision comes as the outdoor summer event, held in Hazlehead Park, has gone from strength to strength since it started in 2015.

Mark Lenthal, the festival’s marketing director, said: “We are going to be running across a Friday and Saturday for the first time, making next year’s festival our biggest and boldest yet.”

The 2018 Enjoy Music event will be held on Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2.

The acts are yet to be announced, but organisers say they are working hard to line up some top artists and bands to entertain North-east music lovers.

This year saw 6,000 people flock to the festival to watch rock legends Primal Scream and top dance act Chase & Status headline the event – that was almost double the number of the previous year.

Mark said: “Aberdeen and the North-east have had a tough time in recent years, but the city is on the up.

“There are great things happening and Enjoy Music is part of Aberdeen’s renaissance.”

The festival has grown over the years, introducing new elements, such as a variety of stages for different musical styles and a family entertainment area.

Enjoy also takes pride in being a showcase for local and up-and-coming talent.

The mix of great music and a great atmosphere has helped it become one of the most popular events in the city’s calendar.

Enjoy Music Festival organiser Russell Aitchison said he was delighted to return with a bigger and better event.

He said: “Each year our attendances have increased and we have always intended to grow the event for the North-east.

“Thanks to the tremendous support we have had from the public, next year’s festival will be our best yet.

“It’s cold outside just now, but we’ll be heating the city up next summer with Enjoy Music 2018.”

Tickets for the festival will be going on sale in the new year. Meanwhile, festival fans can sign up for ticket alerts for the event at digitalloveaberdeen.co.uk/enjoy music