Aberdeen’s Disney store to close permanently following lockdown

The Disney store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre is to permanently shutdown amid a series of closures around the UK.

The hugely popular store is to close its doors for good following a year of lockdown.

The news comes as other businesses across the city also said they will not be able to re-open following lockdown.

Stores such as Debenhams, Topshop, New Look, Wallis, Burton, Hobbs, Dorothy Perkins, Kurt Geiger and Jigsaw will all be closing in Aberdeen.