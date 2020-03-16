Aberdeen’s Disney Store closed due to coronavirus fears

An Aberdeen shop has closed its doors due to coronavirus fears.

The Disney Store in the city’s Bon Accord centre was closed this morning for health and safety reasons.

A note on the window states: “To ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, Disney Stores across the UK have been temporarily closed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our products will contnue to be available on the website www.shopdisney.co.uk.

“For more information, please continue to follow us on our social channels or contact Guest Service Centre at the toll-free number 0800 014 9648 from 09:00 to 21:00 7 days a week.”

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: