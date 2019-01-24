Aberdeen’s depute provost resigns after sex attack charge

Aberdeen’s depute provost today resigned after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.

Conservative councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, was arrested over the alleged incident which happened at a civic function on Holburn Street following a remembrance event in November 2018.

Cllr Donnelly today said: “I have resigned from my post as depute provost with immediate effect.

“I maintain my innocence, I will be making no further comment at this time.”

The incident was reported to police in January when an investigation began.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”