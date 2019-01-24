Thursday, January 24th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen’s depute provost resigns after sex attack charge

by Adele Merson
24/01/2019, 8:39 am Updated: 24/01/2019, 10:20 am
Aberdeen’s depute provost today resigned after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.

Conservative councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, was arrested over the alleged incident which happened at a civic function on Holburn Street following a remembrance event in November 2018.

Cllr Donnelly today said: “I have resigned from my post as depute provost with immediate effect.

“I maintain my innocence, I will be making no further comment at this time.”

The incident was reported to police in January when an investigation began.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

 

