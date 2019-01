Aberdeen’s depute provost has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, has been charged over the alleged incident which happened at a civic function on Holburn Street following a remembrance event in November 2018.

The incident was reported to police in January when an investigation began.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter