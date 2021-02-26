Aberdeen’s Debenhams store will not reopen as staff made redundant

Aberdeen faces becoming a “ghost town” as hundreds of jobs are axed following Debenhams closure due to coronavirus restrictions.
Around 650 people from 15 stores including Aberdeen will be made redundant following news that the high street giant won’t be reopening its doors.
Bosses at the firm had made plans for stores across the UK to reopen for a short period of time to liquidate stock after their administration process failed in December.
