Aberdeen’s Debenhams celebrates 35th birthday

An Aberdeen department store has celebrated 35 years in business.

Debenhams opened in the Trinity Shopping Centre back in 1984 and at the weekend bosses turned back time for customers.

Not only were the first 35 shoppers promised a goody bag filled with cosmetic items, everyone else could experience 1984 prices on hot drinks in the store’s second floor restaurant.

Celebrations were kicked off at 9am on Saturday by Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired, and the store’s longest-serving staff member Catherine Leaper, who has been with the branch since day one.

The Lord Provost presented Catherine, as well as three other members of staff, with long service awards for their years of hard work.

Staff were also tasked with dressing in an 80s theme and one of the youngest members of staff, Shannon Feely, sang and played guitar for customers.

Store manager Michael Bracken said: “We are delighted to be celebrating this important milestone with our customers

“Thank you to everyone who supported us in making our 35th birthday such a huge success.

“The store has been a key part of the Aberdeen retail landscape over the years and we look forward to being part of it for many more years to come.”

Mr Watson said: “Debenhams is a much-loved institution and it is great to see it celebrate the special milestone of 35 years in the city centre.

“The store has a fond place in the hearts of many.”

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, said: “We are delighted to be supporting our local Debenhams in celebrating their 35th birthday.”