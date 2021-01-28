Aberdeen’s credit rating remains stable despite pressures

Aberdeen City Council’s credit rating is remaining stable, a new report has said, with a ‘strong track record of performance’ and a ‘wealthy local economy’.

Moody’s carried out a credit analysis this month for the local authority, which has been given a long term rating of A1, with a stable outlook.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the city became the first local authority in Scotland to be awarded a credit rating and secure funding towards its capital investment programme by issuing bonds of £370m on the London Stock Exchange.

It said Aberdeen was part of a strong institutional framework for Scottish local authorities, and also has a wealthy local economy with some concentration in oil and gas industries, although the pandemic has resulted in a reduction of oil prices, and is also particularly exposed to Brexit as a result of the oil and gas sector.

Aberdeen’s newest credit report also states the city has a “decent track record” of financial performances, but has significant pressures over the medium-term from the impact of coronavirus on both spending and revenues.

The report produced also said that debt levels in the city have increased steadily over recent years in order to fund its capital programme, and also carries “key project risk” from The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) development P&J Live.

As a result of Covid-19, the events complex has been unable to host any events since March last year.

The report states: “Aberdeen generated a £1.6 million budget surplus on its general fund in FY2020, increasing its usable reserves balance by a net £1.3 million.

In general, its budgetary performance and budgetary control is strong however over the medium term it faces large pressures from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, on both spending and revenues.

Before the pandemic, Aberdeen had identified around £34 million of savings to be required in FY2021 as part of its balanced budget.

The report states: “In June, an additional £26 million gap was identified due to the impacts of the pandemic on spending and revenues. A net £5 million deficit is currently estimated.

“Included in this is an estimated loss of £4 million income from the TECA project, related to a loss of projected income from the concession agreement with the conference centre operator and surpluses from the two hotels and energy centre on the site. Aberdeen expects to meet the deficit by identifying further expenditure savings, rather than using its reserve balances.”