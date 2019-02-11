Aberdeen’s countryside ranger service issues warning over icy ponds

Aberdeen’s ranger service has appealed for people to avoid playing on frozen ponds.

The north-east has been experiencing a number of cold snaps over the past few weeks, the most recent resulting in ponds being frozen over.

The Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service has issued an appeal to remind people to stay safe while around water.

A statement by the service said: “We would like to remind everyone that it is very dangerous to play on frozen ponds.

“The ice can give way at any moment, without warning, leaving people trapped in ice-cold water.

“We have had reports from police of young people playing on the ice at the Den of Maidencraig and they have removed the lifebelts from their stands and left them on the ice where they are now frozen in.

“Please keep off the ice and remind your children to do so to.”