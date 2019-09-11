Aberdeen’s concrete high-rises to be considered for listed building status

Eight Aberdeen high-rises could become listed buildings.

The concrete towers, originally built as council houses in the 1960s, are being considered for listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The blocks, which must be of special architectural interest or historic significance to be granted the listed status, include Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court, Greig Court, Gilcomstoun Land and Porthill Court.

Anyone can submit an application for a building, or buildings, to be considered by HES.

A spokesperson for HES said: “We have been approached to consider the listing of several high rise flats in Aberdeen city centre for designation.

“This is currently under consideration and more information will be available when the process is concluded.

“At present, no decision has been made on this.”