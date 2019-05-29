Aberdeen’s Christmas Village visitor numbers queried

Bosses of the Christmas Village have reassured councillors visitor numbers provided for last year’s event are accurate.

It came after opposition councillors questioned footfall numbers at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee yesterday.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson was quizzed over the credibility of numbers of people reported to have visited last year’s Christmas Village.

He said they used an external company called Springboard to track footfall, which found 631,000 visitors went to the Christmas Village.

A survey of 502 people was also carried out to gather responses to the event.

During the meeting, Councillor Stephen Flynn asked Mr Watson: “The footfall findings seem rather high.

“Do you feel they are in any way accurate or reflective of what happened in the Christmas Village?”

Meanwhile, Councillor Ian Yuill said: “Looking at the responses to the Christmas Village, you still have 20% of these saying they thought it was poor or very poor.

“The numbers do seem very high. Are you satisfied that they are realistic?”

Mr Watson said: “Those were the figures we were provided with and we take the figures on face value.

“It’s a costworthy investigation. We would always like to see more spent in the city centre.

“We’re trying to tell the tale. We try our very best in that regard.”

Richard Sweetnam, chief officer of city growth at Aberdeen City Council, said: “We think it’s fair to say that officers are and have been in discussion for the 2019 event for some time now.

“Footfall was looked at as well as wifi connectivity. We have to take Springboard’s data at face value.”

Feedback from previous events will be taken into consideration for future events, which are currently in the process of being planned.

Mr Watson said: “We want people to support it 100% but we are realistic.

“Some people prefer the attractions and others prefer the market. We decided to do an indigenous market, we felt that was compatible. It certainly was well received.

“It was clear from the responses that we’re moving in the right direction. There’s still work to be done, we know that.

“Everyone putting on an event like this has a challenge but we thought it was worthwhile to do.”