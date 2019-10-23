Aberdeen’s Christmas Village to return next month

It might not yet be Halloween – but in Aberdeen it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The first lorry loads of material required to build the Christmas Village at Marischal College have arrived.

This year’s Christmas Village will see the return of the 150ft Blizzard ride, the open air ice rink and for the first time, a new festive-themed crazy golf course.

A section of the paved area on Broad Street was closed on Monday for the materials to be unloaded, with the first wooden frames taking shape inside the quad area of the local authority’s headquarters.

The popular attraction is due to return on November 21 and will run until December 31.

For the second year, it will be set up on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate, having moved from its previous location on Union Terrace.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alongside the Blizzard ride and crazy golf course, Miami and Freak Out will be returning alongside the stalls on Broad Street

A new attraction for kids, the Balloon Ride, will also be set up as part of the village.

The attractions will be open daily and the market stalls will be open from Thursday afternoons to Sunday evenings.

The festive event is organised by business body Aberdeen Inspired, in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s Amusement Park.