Aberdeen’s Christmas Village cancelled due to Covid-19

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village will not run this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Evening Express can reveal.
Councillors on the city council’s strategic commissioning committee this afternoon decided to cancel the event in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is unclear whether the village, which last year was held in Broad Street, Upperkirkgate and the Quad at Marischal College, will return in 2021.
