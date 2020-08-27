Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village cancelled due to Covid-19

by Jamie Hall
27/08/2020, 6:21 pm Updated: 27/08/2020, 7:51 pm
The Christmas Village will not go ahead this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic
The Christmas Village will not go ahead this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village will not run this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Evening Express can reveal.

Councillors on the city council’s strategic commissioning committee this afternoon decided to cancel the event in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is unclear whether the village, which last year was held in Broad Street, Upperkirkgate and the Quad at Marischal College, will return in 2021.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register