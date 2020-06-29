Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel sees 1,000 bookings in one hour

An Aberdeen hotel took almost 1,000 bookings in an hour ahead of the opening of its outdoor dining area.
The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road has installed a 25-metre open-sided marquee to allow guests to eat and drink while observing social distancing.
Bookings began earlier today ahead of the opening of the Alfresco Gallery Bar on July 8 – and a total of 996 people booked to dine within an hour.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe