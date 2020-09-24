Aberdeen’s Champion winners crowned at special ceremony

Men, women and children from across the north-east have tonight been honoured by the Evening Express for their brave, selfless and kind actions.

The Aberdeen’s Champion Awards took place this evening and honoured the efforts of those who went above and beyond to help their communities during the pandemic.

The event, in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106 FM, was presented by Original 106FM duo Claire Stevenson and Craig Lumsden and was held online for the first time.

Ten awards were given out over the course of the evening, including a special recognition award to Nicola Whyte, who raised the alarm after the Stonehaven train tragedy.

Train conductor Nicola was hailed a hero by her bosses at Scotrail and around the country, after it emerged she walked miles along the track to call for help, despite suffering injuries in the derailment herself.

Bucksburn butchers H&S Milne and Sons won the business champion award for their efforts to make sure customers still received their orders at the height of the lockdown.

They also raised funds for local schools after their annual open days and galas were cancelled.

Triple A’s One Stop Shop project in Aberdeen has been named charity champion all the good work they do to change perceptions of those with autism.

Community CleanUp won the community champion gong for clearing rubbish and mess along a stretch of the River Don at Mugiemoss so that the beauty spot was looking great for people to enjoy while out and about during lockdown.

And Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions was named entertainment champion for using his talents as a bagpiper to bring a smile to people’s faces during the lockdown.

Calum took it upon himself to cheer up people who were struggling with being cut off from friends and family by calling them up on WhatsApp, Skype or Facetime and performing for them.

The winner of the individual keyworker champion was Linda Cleary, who sacrificed time with her friends and family to look after Laura McWilliam during the height of the crisis. She cared for 34-year-old Laura, who has a rare neurological disease, night and day without a break for three months.

Aberdeen Cyrenians was named team key worker champion for creating AC2U, an emergency response service designed to support the most vulnerable people in our community.

This great initiative came after requests for help from the charity rose by 600% during the lockdown.

Denis Law Legacy Trust took home the sport and wellbeing champion honour for making sure people in Aberdeen had plenty of support by delivering food packages, food vouchers and free physical activity sessions for children of key workers.

Young person champion went to tireless Demmi Ewen, 17, who helped organise activities and events for elderly people in Dyce. Not only that, she also helped run the local Community Association, delivered shopping for vulnerable people and she created and typed up weekly quizzes for pensioners to keep them entertained.

Mac Johnston, seven, won the judges special award all he did to help the charity VSA continue to run its Easter Anguston Farm, which was at risk of closure due to Covid-19.

Together with his trusty dog Marley he spent the month of May walking the equivalent of a marathon and raised more than £2400 in the process.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Even though we had to host the awards show online, it was still watched by hundreds of people and showcased all that’s good about the north-east.

“All our winners and nominees did some truly incredible things over the last six months, and it was an honour to be able to share their stories.”

Each of the awards was sponsored.