Aberdeen’s CCTV network to get £1.5 million upgrade

Aberdeen’s CCTV network is set to receive a £1.5 million upgrade.

Council and police cameras will be integrated into a single system, and a total of 600 cameras will be controlled from Marischal College. Some devices will be replaced, upgraded or moved.

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie, who previously called for improvements, said: “I think it will improve people’s quality of life, and be of benefit to everybody in Aberdeen.”

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig added the upgrade was “very welcome and long overdue”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, said: “I am fully supportive of moves to integrate the police and council systems. Frankly, it should have happened some time ago.”

A council spokeswoman said: “A lot of the current technology is analogue, and we’re looking to move to digital.”