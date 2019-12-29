Aberdeen’s Cafe MED healthcare talks return for 2020

A new season of talks conducted by healthcare professionals is to begin in Aberdeen next month.

Cafe MED takes place at the Suttie Centre for Teaching and Learning in Healthcare, on the Foresterhill Health Campus monthly, run by Aberdeen University.

The first event of 2020 is scheduled to take place on January 27, and is called Diet and Diabetes: Let’s Get Personal.

The talk will be held by Professor Baukje de Roos, of the Rowett Institute and Dr Wendy Watson, consultant diabetologist at NHS Grampian and looks at diabetes theory and practice, and why specific diets or lifestyle regimes only work for some.

No booking is required for the series, with places allocated on a first-come basis. The event is free to attend, and takes place from 6pm to 7.30pm, and lasts for around 30 minutes followed by an informal chat and audience discussion.

Sessions will return again in February.