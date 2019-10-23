Aberdeen’s Broad Street water feature turned back on following water quality fears

Aberdeen’s popular water feature has been turned back on following water quality concerns.

Increased amounts of Bromine were detected during daily tests at the Broad Street fountain last week.

During the checks, the probe used to detect the levels was also found to be faulty – and a replacement part was ordered.

However, with bromine levels returning to an acceptable point, the fountain has now been switched back on.

Earlier this week Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We carry out daily tests to the fountain in Broad Street to ensure that water quality is within acceptable levels. If it is not, such as what happened at the end of last week, then the fountain is switched off.

“During a daily check, the bromine levels were found to be higher than normal. It was established that a part of the bromine probe had broken and a replacement part was ordered and fitted.

“The system requires time for water to circulate to allow water quality to return to acceptable levels and as such, the decision was taken to turn the fountain off over the weekend.

“Bromine levels in the fountain water are highly diluted including when readings are found to be higher as they were last week.”