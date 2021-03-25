Bristow has become the first helicopter operator in the UK to achieve a new mandatory international aviation safety standard designed to ensure the airworthiness of its aircraft.

Bristow was notified it officially achieved the certification – Continued Airworthiness Management Organisation certification (known as Part CAMO) – on Monday.

The required compliance date determined by the Civil Aviation Authority, following European Aviation Safety Agency guidelines, is in August.

Part CAMO includes new procedures, which for the first time, formally require the establishment, implementation and maintenance of a management system that includes safety management and compliance monitoring of those responsible for airworthiness operations.

Matt Rhodes, Bristow’s director UK & Turkmenistan oil and gas, said: “Part CAMO formalises an approach that we’ve upheld as an organisation for many years and provides our customers with the assurance that our fleet is maintained to the highest specification at all times.”

Through a series of audits at its base in Aberdeen, Bristow successfully demonstrated its system includes clearly defined lines of responsibility and accountability, safety policy, identified actions to mitigate risks, continuous training for personnel, and monitoring systems.

Mr Rhodes added: “Our fleet support teams provide the foundation for the safe and efficient running of our aircraft, and achieving this accreditation is superb recognition for their continued hard work and commitment to delivering an industry-leading standard in aircraft engineering.”