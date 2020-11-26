Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dipper to go virtual

An annual Boxing Day dip into the North Sea is set to go virtual due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Usually, only the bravest of souls would don fancy dress and take part in Aberdeen’s Nippy Dipper event.

Due to the pandemic the event can’t take place in its usual format at the beach, so, organisers have opted for an online event on January 10 with people encouraged to send video clips of their efforts in a similar fashion to the ice bucket challenge.

People can get involved by taking their own Nippy Dips in the bath or by another method as long as the water is cold.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Traditionally hundreds of people gather at the beach to run into the chilly North Sea

Pete Preston, president of Aberdeen Lions Club which organises the event, said they want people to get dressed up in silly costumes and take part even if it is from afar.

He said: “We are encouraging people to send clips of themselves to us.

“We would use our previous database of who previously entered to highlight the event.

“The only real rule is that it must be cold water.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Peter also revealed that he hopes to do a socially distanced Nippy Dip at the beach and has asked Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett to join him.

He said: “If the Lord Provost agrees to do the dip itself then we would have a support team in place and would keep two metres apart.”

They are also planning to hand out awards for the best-dressed individual and team.

Barney revealed he would happy to take part in the Nippy Dip and hopes to get involved once again having been one of the dippers in recent years.

He said: “I’ll do it, and I would be delighted to do it. I used to go into the sea as a child and it can be quite bracing.

“It is a great event for the city and it is something we need so badly. I hope we can recreate the same kind of atmosphere.”

For more information about the Aberdeen Nippy Dipper contact Aberdeen Lions on

aberdeenlions@hotmail.co.uk