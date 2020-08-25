Aberdeen’s Boozy Events to take part in virtual charity event

Aberdeen’s Boozy Events team is set to take part in a virtual charity event later this year.

Known for bringing cocktail-making experiences to the doors of consumers across the globe, the drinks firm will participate in The Great Dinner Party on Friday October 2 from 7-10pm.

The event – which is encouraging people to host a small dinner party with family, friends and loved ones – will ensure all participants are gifted a bespoke dinner party pack, featuring a fantastic variety of elements including a proposed menu from Masterchef: The Professional’s Dean Banks of Haar Restaurant, based in St Andrews.

There will also be a cocktail masterclass organised by Cammy Esson and Gregor Sey – of Boozy Events – as well as a whisky tasting, virtual celebrity entertainment, and fun and interactive games.

The event will be raising funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

For further information, contact Diane Alton on 07774526511 or dianealton@chas.org.uk