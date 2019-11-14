Aberdeen’s best bakers wanted for new series of Great British Bake Off

Aberdeen bakers are being called to apply for the eleventh series of the Great British Bake Off.

Applications for the acclaimed show are now open, with bakers across the country encouraged to take part.

Anyone who considers themselves a star baker in the making should apply before the deadline on Sunday January 5.

The Channel 4 heavyweight, hosted by comedians Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding and judged by celebrity chefs Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, wrapped up its 10th series in October.

It saw health adviser David Atherton, from Yorkshire, crowned champion in front of average audiences of 9.14 million.

Geography teacher Alice Fevronia, from London and shop assistant Steph Blackwell, from Chester, finished as runners-up.

In the final, David’s illusion cake showstopper “Peachy Pic-nik” was enough to snatch a thrilling victory.

How to apply

David should give hope to any underdogs looking to apply as he became the first series winner to have never earned the ‘star baker’ title.

Next year’s show will feature an entirely new selection of contestants, as the judges look to crown the world’s most popular baking show’s 2020 champion.

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to bake with the best should apply at https://gbbo.take-part.co.uk/

Postal applications are also available on request.