Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse announces immediate closure due to coronavirus

Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse has closed with immediate effect until further notice due to the corona crisis.

It comes as both Cineworld and Vue confirmed they would be closing their venues due to the pandemic.

Ken Hay, CEO of the Aberdeen cinema and also the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, said: “It is with huge regret that we have taken the necessary decision to both close the Filmhouse in Edinburgh and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen for the foreseeable future, as well as postpone Edinburgh International Film Festival 2020.

“Both Filmhouse and Belmont Filmhouse provide unique windows on the world for their local communities, however the health and wellbeing of our staff, filmmaker guests and audiences has to be the first consideration.”

Tickets purchased online for future screenings will be automatically refunded, however, the Filmhouse has asked patrons to ask consider converting any refund into a donation towards sustaining its charity and the work it will do in the future.

For tickets purchased at the Box Office, refunds will be available to customers when the Filmhouse reopens.

