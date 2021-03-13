Aberdeen’s Befriend a Child charity appealing for volunteers as referrals soar by 48%

An Aberdeen charity is appealing for volunteer befrienders and mentors as the waiting list of children has soared as a result of the pandemic.

Befriend a Child has received over 70 referrals for children across the north-east in need of a volunteer befriender or mentor since reopening its waiting list towards the end of 2020.

This is a rise of 48% from this time last year.

Sarah Misra, CEO of Befriend a Child, said: “We currently have a huge waiting list of children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in need of a volunteer befriender or mentor.

“Referrals to our programmes are up by 48% this year in comparison to this time last year with social isolation, lack of confidence and self-esteem as just some of the reasons for referral, and that number is only set to grow when schools reopen.”

The charity is looking for volunteers who are reliable and can bring enthusiasm, fun and stability to the life of a local child or young person through regular outings and activities.

Volunteers can apply individually to be befrienders and mentors, or as a couple, and are not required to have worked with children before as full training and regular support is given from the experienced staff team.

Following training and a PVG certification, volunteers are asked to give a minimum commitment of one year to the young person they are matched with.

Volunteer befrienders and mentors spend two-to-three hours a fortnight with their befriendee and mentors spend two-to-three hours a week with their mentee.

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child, said: “We are appealing to the Aberdeen public to get involved.

“If you can dedicate a couple of hours a week as a mentor or every fortnight as a befriender to a local child to take part in fun activities, help them learn new skills and show them more of what life has to offer then we’d love to hear from you.”

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity initially made the move to virtual befrienders and mentors, with volunteers taking part in FaceTime calls, digital quizzes, virtual arts and crafts, and online games with the children they support.

Since restrictions have eased for charities carrying out vital 1:1 work, many volunteers and children have been able to meet up and enjoy socially distanced outings and activities, which has been a huge benefit to the children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Not only the children gain from the relationship built up through befriending and mentoring, but also the volunteers.

Siobhan Caughey, a volunteer befriender at the charity, said: “I’ve gained so much from volunteering with Befriend a Child.

“Our role is to provide the child with a friend, an adult they can trust and learn from, but the friendship goes both ways.

“I’m as excited for outings as my befriendee, and I look forward to the days when we go out.

“I’m always eager to hear what they’ve been up to and what new things they’ve tried, and they’re happy to teach me and get me to try these things.

Aleisha Douglas, mentoring coordinator at Befriend a Child, added: “We would love to hear from individuals and couples who want to make a real difference to the life of a local young person, to help build skills, nurture interests, discover new experiences together and to offer a safe space allowing for growth and development for the young person and yourself.”

For further information or to get in touch with the charity, email volunteer@befriendachild.org.uk