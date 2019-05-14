Aberdeen’s Autistic Pride event will be ‘bigger and better’

An Aberdeen event celebrating autistic people is to return – bigger and better than last year.

Autistic Pride Aberdeen was first held last year and is now set to return with an art exhibition added to its programme.

Last year, the event was held at Hazlehead Park, giving autistic people the chance to mingle and celebrate their community.

The group is due to return to the same venue on June 15, where they will be joined by staff from Aberdeen Science Centre who will perform a bubble show.

Organiser Marion McLaughlin, who herself is autistic, hopes the event will help people realise how unique those with autism are.

She said: “Last year we had a great time – it was really nice and we had a lot of fun.

“We just wanted to have a celebration and come together as a community.

“There’s a lot of negativity going around when people talk about autism, people talk about red flags and warning signs. As a community, we don’t feel that’s right.

“Autism is not inherently bad – it’s not inherently good either – it’s just who we are, and many of us like the way our brain works.”

As well as being able to bring the community together, Ms McLaughlin hopes this year’s Bubbles in the Park – as it has been dubbed – will show people being autistic can be “joyful”.

As an expansion of the event coming into its second year, one of the volunteers suggested an art exhibition.

Ms McLaughlin said: “It’s a really common misconception that people with autism don’t have any imagination and aren’t creative –that just isn’t true.

“There are so many pieces of art that have been created by autistic people.

“So we thought this is a great opportunity to bust that myth and to showcase work by some great artists.”

A meeting is due to be held tomorrow for prospective artists at the base of charity Triple A’s at Crombie Lodge, Aberdeen Innovation Park, Bridge of Don, starting at 6pm.