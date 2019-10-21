Aberdeen’s £2.6 million hydrogen station use falls short of prediction

A £2.6 million hydrogen vehicle refuelling station continues to fall short of its projected use more than two years after it opened, new figures have revealed.

The facility in Cove, which began serving motorists in April, was initially expected to be used by an average of one bus and 10 vans every day.

However, a freedom of information request has shown just 4.2 vehicles refuelled at the site daily on average between April 2018 and August 2019 – and no buses.

Yet council bosses say they expect the number of privately owned hydrogen vehicles to increase in the city as time progresses, leading to an “upward trend” in use.

According to the figures, the busiest month recorded was January 2019 when 174 refuellings took place, including 110 cars, 18 vans, 23 sweepers and 23 waste trucks. But in April 2018 it was used just 79 times.

The site is the second hydrogen refuelling facility after a former car park in Kittybrewster was transformed to service the city’s fleet of hydrogen buses near the depot.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We and our partners believe in a cleaner, greener more sustainable future.

“We remain committed to fuel pioneering technology, as evidenced by our having the highest amount of electric charging points in the UK per head of population, and with the addition of more hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to our fleet this year.

“Aberdeen City Council has always been seen as an exemplar authority in energy transition and H2 Aberdeen and other projects have generated significant momentum.

“Since Offshore Europe and the World Energy Cities Partnership AGM, there have been meetings between Aberdeen partners and UK international organisations on working together to generate more demand for production and scale.

“We would anticipate the number of privately owned vehicles to increase in the city as time progresses and an upward trend in usage at our hydrogen refuelling stations as more vehicles come on board.”