Aberdeen zero waste cafe marks year of success

A zero waste cafe is still going strong, one year after its founders decided to tackle the problem of good food ending up in landfill.

Betty Lyon launched Go Green Torry Zero Waste Cafe after being inspired by Robert Gordon University’s Go Green sustainability campaign.

The movement encourages people to become more aware about where their food is sourced and to get them eating more local fruit and vegetables.

Every Friday night at Old Torry Community Centre, Betty and her volunteers cook up delicious dinners using ingredients from a north-east foodbank.

She said: “We started out with four volunteers and now we are up to nine.

“At the beginning we started off serving 12 people on Friday night and now we see about 30 regularly. The most we’ve cooked for was 56.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Local music group The Melting Pot have also become regulars.

Betty said the cafe has attracted the attention of folk from across the city.

“We even have people who come from outside the community to volunteer in the kitchen,” she said.

“There’s a 17-year-old girl who comes from Northfield to help out in the kitchen.

“She was so shy at first but by spending more time in the kitchen she built up her confidence.

“She’s come a long way. She chats to people now and her skills in the kitchen have developed. I call her the Apple Crumble Queen.

“The cafe is meant to be a place where you can come down and have a good time; it’s also great for volunteer experience.”

Every Monday Betty makes her way to CFINE’s foodbank and collects the ingredients in preparation for Friday’s meal.

Betty says when she picks up the supplies, she is not sure what she will be getting that week. She then brainstorms about different menu options for that week’s three-course meal.

Betty said the “most challenging” menu to create was when she was given 7,000 cocktail sausages.

“I called it Sausage Surprise because it would be surprise if you didn’t find a sausage in your food,” Betty laughed.

The Torry resident said she prides herself on never having to turn anyone away and is now experimenting with vegan recipes to accommodate those with different dietary restrictions.

Since the launch of the cafe, the team is now focusing on raising funds for “much-needed” equipment upgrades.

Those interested in visiting the cafe can drop by Old Torry Community Centre on Fridays from 6pm.