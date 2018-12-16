Aberdeen youth club given £3,700 boost to teach digital skills

An Aberdeen youth club has received a funding boost of more than £3,700 in a bid to teach digital skills to youngsters.

Kincorth Boys’ Brigade 46th company has received cash for the Coding Kincorth: Building Skills for a Digital Future project.

It beat competition from others and is set to receive £3,730 which will be used to teach youngsters programming, graphic design, stop-motion animation, podcasting and desktop publishing.

Members will also be equipped with the skills to use IT and internet safely.

Michael Aberdein, captain of the 46th Aberdeen group, said: “We’re looking forward to delivering Stem activities and our boys are looking forward to learning new skills and getting a chance to try out new technology. It will be a really good way to engage with them.

“The fact we received the most votes in the public vote shows how much support the Boys’ Brigade has in the local area and the value the community sees in the activities we offer.”

The equipment will include Raspberry Pi programming devices, Lego creator kits, Fisher Price computer toys for younger boys and “build your own computer” kits.

More information about the 46th company can be found by visiting bit.ly/2G4zzYa