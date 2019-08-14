Aberdeen youngsters to take part in live human dissection show featured on Dragons’ Den

Schoolkids in Aberdeen will have the chance to take part in a unique interactive dissection show.

The award-winning theatre production will have children taking on the role of a trauma doctor bringing the systems of the human body alive through dissections.

Operating Theatre Live, which was featured on Dragons’ Den earlier this year, will be coming to St Margaret’s School for Girls on Saturday September 14.

The educational performance will be lead by anatomist Samuel Piri, with children having the chance to learn while dissecting real specimens.

Important clinical techniques including x-rays and connecting the dots between symptoms and diagnosis will all be taught as the students work through the human body.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Organisers of the event said: “Students will look at disease and pathology, working on real specimens using real surgeons’ tools. They will discover the intricate structures and how they function to keep us alive.”

Anatomist and teacher Samuel Piri added: “I personally write the academic content and produce all of the activities myself.

“I and my team guarantee you a breathtaking, unforgettable trip through the human body like never before.

“Each student will leave stretched and challenged having made measurable progress against the science specification, we’ve got them all covered.”

The event is aimed at pupils aged between 14 and 19 within 20 miles of Aberdeen, or those on access courses, with tickets available from OperatingTheatreLive.co.uk.