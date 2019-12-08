Aberdeen youngsters to perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards

Four pupils have been chosen to play at the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year event dinner.

The acclaimed awards ceremony will take place at the new P&J Live venue on December 15.

Violinists Ariana Black, William Hodi, Charlotte Slater and Sienna Lee from Aberdeen City Music School will entertain the audience before they head into the main show with a 30-minute programme performed during the awards pre-dinner.

Sonia Scaife, director of Aberdeen City Music School, said: “Ariana, Will, Charlotte and Sienna have been working hard preparing a programme of many genres and are all very excited, especially Will who is also a Scottish Schools athlete.

“It’s an absolute honour to be invited to perform at the dinner and it’s a great achievement for the school.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Aberdeen event will be only the second time Sports Personality of the Year has been held north of the border. It was last held in Scotland at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro in 2014, following the city’s summer of sport hosting the Commonwealth Games.

The awards will be hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan and will feature a performance from Lewis Capaldi.

Emeli Sande, who was raised in Alford, will also perform in front of thousands at the awards ceremony.