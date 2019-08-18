Aberdeen youngsters to donate school bags to Malawi

Aberdeen youngsters are being encouraged to donate old school bags to children 7,000 miles away.

The Backpack Project, run by Scottish charity Mary’s Meals helps the world’s poorest communities.

Those taking part are asked to fill their bags from last year with notepads, pencils and clothes to help support schoolchildren in Malawi.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals UK, said: “I hope pupils in Aberdeen will celebrate the new term by joining The Backpack Project and donating their old bags to children who eat Mary’s Meals in Malawi.

“A bag filled with school essentials is a wonderful gift because it ensures these children can get the most out of their education, giving them a ladder out of poverty and the chance of a better future.”

To get involved in the project go to www.marysmeals.org.uk.