Aberdeen youngsters set up food and drink stand on Deeside line to raise cash for charity

Young entrepreneurs set up shop at a former north-east railway line to raise cash in memory of their neighbour.

Dylan, 8, and Iona Hamilton, 5, along with their friends Daniel, 8, and Sasha Fox, 6, set up their food and drink stand on the old Deeside railway line.

The four friends, who live in Cults, wanted to raise money for Friends of Anchor in memory of their neighbour Lisa Stratford, who died from cancer last year aged 53.

More than £100 was raised by the youngsters through their pop-up shop on the old railway line near their home.

Lisa and her husband Phil had created a recipe book with the family’s favourite meals and home bakes.

The children made lemon cakes from the book, Mum’s Memorable Recipes, with people able to purchase the sweet treats.

Dylan said: “In Cornwall I saw a little shop selling milk and vegetables; it had a barrel to put your money in.

“That’s where I got the idea to set up a little shop at my house.

“Our next door neighbour’s wife died of cancer and we wanted to make sure that doesn’t happen to other families.”

The youngsters were at the old railway line for around six hours selling their cakes and drinks.

Daniel said: “We wanted to raise some money so scientists can find a cure for cancer.

“We had good fun selling the cakes and lemonade on the Deeside railway line. It took us all day to sell everything; we are very proud of ourselves.”

Erica Banks, fundraising executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “Ever since Phil and his family decided to sell Mum’s Memorable Recipes to raise funds for Friends of Anchor, we have been overwhelmed by the support people have shown.

“The book itself is such a touching memento for the Stratford family, and it’s a very personal one too.

“Food was a huge part of the family’s life and throughout the pages there are handwritten notes, photos and memories.

“Lisa’s love of food is clearly making its way into many homes – including Dylan and Iona’s and Daniel and Sasha’s. It was heart-warming to see them whip up their own batch of cakes to sell to passers-by.

“We were very impressed by their entrepreneurial spirit, but even more so by their passion to get involved in fundraising.

“They have helped to push the total raised so far to more than £8,800.”