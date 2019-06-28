Aberdeen youngsters pose for Little Leopards photo contest

Hopeful parents and toddlers turned out at an Aberdeen photo shoot to be in with a chance of winning the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Youngsters smiled for the camera at the Trinity Centre, dressed in their best, in a bid to win a cash prize.

This week the competition has been taking place in the busy shopping centre with loads of goodies up for grabs.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form below and taking it to the Trinity Centre in Union Street to have their photograph taken free of charge.

Smiling for our photographer yesterday was 11-month-old Maddison Buchan.

Mum Nicolle Murison described the Seaton youngster as “very cheeky”.

The 25-year-old said: “We had seen people speaking about the competition on Facebook but we didn’t know where it actually was.

“I’d come in to get some lunch for the youngsters and saw where the competition was and wanted to enter Maddison.”

“She is very cheeky; her and her sister, Ava-Leigh, both rule the house.”

Another cheeky youngster who entered the competition yesterday was two-year-old Elyon Jagun.

His mum, Temitope, 33, from Berryden, had wanted to bring her son along after seeing the competition at the Trinity Centre.

She said: “I was in the shopping centre with my friend and we were on our way to the park so Elyon could play.

“He is a very lively youngster and full of energy.”

As well as the £500 prize, the winner will receive a trophy and a canvas print of the winning picture.

The winner’s family will also receive a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The contest, which is open to children aged five and under, runs daily from 10am to 4pm until Saturday.

The 11 runners-up will each receive a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackie’s 19.2.