Aberdeen youngsters design ‘Kelly’s Cat’ statues

It was lights, camera, action as iconic leopard statues were given a Hollywood makeover by Aberdeen pupils.

Primary schools across Aberdeen were invited to design their own Kelly’s Cat as part of Aberdeen City Council’s upcoming Star Awards.

The Star Awards celebrate Aberdeen City Council workers who help to make a difference to the city by highlighting success stories and talented people across the authority.

The black cast metal leopards originally adorned the balustrade of Union Bridge and were designed by William Kelly.

The schools were each given a blank model, produced by staff at Duthie Park and tasked with designing it in a Hollywood theme.

Fernielea, Loirston, Manor Park, Airyhall, Walker Road, Heathryburn, Braehead, Scotstown, Kirkhill, Gilcomstoun and Stoneywood schools all took up the challenge.

The designs were created individually or by a group of pupils.

They were brought together for the first time yesterday at a ceremony with Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who has the job of picking a winner.

The lucky school will then pick up an accolade at the Star Awards ceremony, which will be held on next Thursday at the Beach Ballroom.

Mr Crockett said: “I’m absolutely stunned by the quality and the range of the work of the pupils. They are fantastic and a huge credit to the schools.

“It’s great to see how schools are doing so much for arts.

“They are very busy, so it’s a real inspiration and there’s so many clubs and staff devoted to helping out.”

The schools’ Kelly’s Cats will be on display in the foyer of Marischal College until Wednesday. They will then go to the Star Awards the following day, before returning to their respective schools.

Mr Crockett said: “I encourage as many people as possible to have a look. I think they’ll be stunned at what they see.

“It’s a great initiative by the staff at the council who took it forward.”

Fernielea School’s entry is based on Marvel’s Captain America and is called Captain Aberdeen. It was designed by p6 pupil Rebeckah Bruce.

Kirkhill Nursery/Primary School’s Popcorn Cat entry was designed by the children of the P6-7O class, alongside teacher Miss O’Neil and PSA Miss McKay.

Gilcomston School’s entry took the form of a Cheshire Cat, complete with bow tie and hat, and was the brainchild of P6 pupil Isla Tait.

Also opting for a superhero creation, Braehead School in Bridge of Don went for a half Batman, half Spiderman cat, designed by a group of P5-6 youngsters.

Scotstown Primary, also in Bridge of Don, took inspiration from the film Coco for its Sugar Skull cat, put forward by P6 pupil Miya Mitchell.

Manor Park’s Moggie of the Manor had its own knitted cape and was put together by craft club pupils.

Primary four pupil Lennox Greig at Loirston School also went with a Captain America design, while Heathryburn’s was painted by P6 pupils Veronica Kolasinska and Steven Ogston and features angel trumpet flowers and the school crest.

The other cats include Walker Road’s Banana Fleming Mickey Mouse cat, drawn by three P6 pupils, and Airyhall’s Bottle Brush Lennox, inspired by the Oscars and created by Rebecca Urquhart.

Stoneywood School, which also took part in the competition, is still working on its design.

Nominations for the People’s Choice Award, which is voted for by the public, will be announced in the Evening Express.