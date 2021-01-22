Aberdeen youngster rallies classmates to help fund teddy bears for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

A north-east schoolgirl rallied her classmates to help fund teddy bears for seriously ill and injured children.

Captain Pete Winn flies with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance’s (SCAA) Aberdeen-based crew, taking rapid emergency care to those most in need across Scotland.

The charity helicopter air ambulance always carries an SCAA teddy bear on board to give to young patients as a distraction and comfort both in the aircraft and on their journey to the hospital.

When Pete’s nine-year-old daughter Arabella learned of the vital role of the cuddly passengers, she decided to enlist the help of fellow pupils at St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen as fundraisers to support the scheme.

Dad Pete said: “Arabella takes a huge interest in my job with the air ambulance. She has her own SCAA teddy and thought it would be a good idea to raise money to fund more bears for our young patients.”

Arabella’s charity representatives team at the junior school presented their idea to fellow pupils and a raffle to name the bear was agreed with entries costing £1 each.

The initiative raised £132 which will be dedicated to ensuring a steady supply of SCAA teddies for seriously ill or injured children.

Arabella said: “My friends and I were really pleased to help buy teddy bears for little girls and boys that have to fly in the helicopter air ambulance and to help Dad’s work as well.”

The winning name Ted was drawn in the raffle and an SCAA supporter who lives near the charity’s Aberdeen Airport base embroidered the name on a teddy’s shirt ready for the next recipient.

Pete added: “I’m really proud of Arabella and her schoolmates for their kind and supportive fundraiser.

“These SCAA teddies really make a difference for our young patients and it’s great to have them on board.”

Working in partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), SCAA is an integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network, responding to trauma incidents and medical emergencies across the country, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

SCAA can be airborne within five minutes of receiving an emergency call and can reach 90% of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes.

As Scotland’s only charity air ambulance, SCAA is funded by the people of Scotland, primarily through donations, fundraising, events and a lottery.

To find out more about the SCAA, or how to support the charity, go to www.scaa.org.uk