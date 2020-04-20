Aberdeen youngster inspired by Captain Tom raises more than £1,000 for NHS

A young boy has raised more than £1,000 for the NHS after being inspired by the fundraising efforts of military veteran Captain Tom Moore.

Seven-year-old Dean Mason camped out in his Aberdeen garden for a total of 24 hours from 9am on Saturday in a bid to raise vital funds for the NHS.

Parents Ruana and Thomas Mason said their son was inspired by 99-year-old Tom, who generated millions of pounds for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden.

Ruana said: “Dean was watching the BBC news with Thomas and I and was impressed by Captain Tom and how much money he raised.

“He starting asking questions about what the NHS is and what it does for us.

“When he found out how the NHS had helped everyone in his family and what it’s doing to fight Covid-19, he wanted to do something to help, just the way Captain Tom did.”

Dean came up with the idea for the challenge and had an initial target of £100.

However, the youngster has exceeded his goal and raised a total of £1,050. Ruana added: “Thomas and I did wonder whether Dean would struggle with it, especially around lunch time.

“But his five-year-old brother Jamie and three-year-old sister Emma helped keep him amused.

“He was very determined to do this and everyone’s support helped to encourage him and spur him along the way.

“I am extremely proud of what he has achieved. He is only seven and to do this is a huge challenge for him.

“He has a strong sense of empathy and a caring nature about him so it makes sense he wants to do something to help.

“I think it’s great that he wants to help our NHS and do his part during this difficult time.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to the NHS and everything they continue to do for us.

“People feel reassured knowing we have such a great service and fantastic people working within it too.”

To donate to their fundraising visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ruana-mason1

