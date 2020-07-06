Young people in Aberdeen encouraged to take part in art project

Young people in Aberdeen are being encouraged to take part in a new art project documenting life in 2020.

Aberdeen University museums team has joined forces with other teams in Scotland to bring those aged 11-18-years-old together to help create an “archive for the future.”

Those who take part will be asked to create art in response to art and archival material held in university collections, and hopes to address questions such as what does life look like today for young people in different communities across Scotland?

Organised by University Museums in Scotland, the #CapturingLives2020 project will run over the summer and is particularly targeted at those from more disadvantaged areas.

Each week will explore a different medium of art including photography, landscape painting and public art.

Susan Curran, acting exhibitions and public programming manager at Aberdeen University, said: “The project allows them to expand their own skills and experience, whilst they support the young participants to engage with the collections.

“For the participants, it will be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, a chance to make new friends, receive a recognised qualification, and create unique art works which we aspire to display.”

Participants are invited to apply to the project through selected schools and community groups.