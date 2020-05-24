‘Our hero’: Aberdeen WW2 veteran Sandy Cortmann passes away at 97

An Aberdeen WW2 veteran who hit the headlines when he took part in a parachute jump last year has died aged 97.

Sandy Cortmann jumped into Arnhem, in the Netherlands, as part of Operation Market Garden in 1944 at the age of 22.

Last year, as part of efforts to mark the 75th anniversary of the mission, he returned to Arnhem for the first time since the war – again parachuting in.

Sandy passed away at Fairview House care home, where he lived, yesterday.

The Market Garden Veterans’ Association said in a tribute: “Market Garden veteran Alexander ‘Sandy’ Cortmann died on Saturday night at the age of 97 in his hometown of Aberdeen.

“He became internationally known when he attended the commemorations for the first time in 75 years in September 2019. Until then, he was unknown as a war veteran.

“As a 22-year-old, Sandy volunteered for a secret mission in 1944. It turned out to be Operation Market Garden.”

The events of the mission were documented in the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far.

Sandy was captured by the Germans and was held for a year before eventually returning home to the north-east.

He made an emotional return to the site last year, jumping into Ginkel Heath near Arnhem with current members of the paratroopers – also known as the “red devils”.

When he landed, he was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers including Prince Charles.

Footage of his jump went viral, and Sandy was sent thousands of letters of support – many from the Netherlands.

He was also sent a copy of a book about the operation by author Dilip Sarkar MBE.

And when he arrived home at Fairview House last September, he was treated to a rousing reception by residents and staff who described him as “our hero”.

At the time, Sandy paid tribute to the workers at Fairview House who helped him realise his ambition of returning to the scene of Operation Market Garden.

He said: “They are incredible. Saying thank you just doesn’t do it justice. I’m overwhelmed by everything they do for me. If I had a million dollars I’d give it straight to them because they deserve it.

“They are truly amazing.”