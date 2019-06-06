Aberdeen workers take on mammoth charity cycle challenge

Employees at an Aberdeen electronics firm are taking on a mammoth cycling challenge in aid of charity.

Workers from RS Components will set off from the Aberdeen branch on Saturday bound for London – visiting each of its 16 UK branches on the way.

The team of five will cycle 1,100 miles and hope to raise £250,000 for the charity Children with Cancer.

They are aiming to arrive at the company’s London headquarters on Wednesday June 19.

While the challenge is going on, staff will also be hosting fundraising activities for members of the public at its north-east branch.

Among the activities are a static bike distance challenge and a 100-metre cycle sprint.

A number of prizes are on offer along with a raffle.

The fundraising drive is supported by Alpine Bikes, Macallan distillers and PureGym.