Aberdeen women to participate in virtual business event

A women into business event will connect attendees with other like-minded people.

Hosted by Business Gateway, the virtual session will take place over Zoom, and feature experts in the field.

Individuals will have the chance to discuss business challenges they are facing alongside Gillian Macdonald, a team leader for the Business Gateway start-up team, who runs her own retail company alongside her husband.

Also in attendance will be Maryann Bove, who has previously started, managed and sold three Curves franchises.

It will be held on Thursday May 7 from 10am-12pm.

To register for the free event visit https://bit.ly/2SmSm4U

