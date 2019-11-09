Aberdeen woman’s shock as bird of prey almost snatches pet Chihuahua

An Abereen dog owner has spoken of her shock after her Chihuahua was snatched from their garden by a bird of prey.

Sheila Gillanders’ beloved dog Emma was almost scooped up by the large bird yesterday morning while in the garden of their home in Stoneywood.

The 72-year-old said if it wasn’t for the quick reaction of her husband Robert the 18-month old pet could have been killed by the prowling bird.

Robert was able to grab the raptor, which had lifted Emma off the ground, and pinned her to the garden fence and managed to release its grip.

Sheila believes the bird of prey may have been in training due to having a harness and bell attached to it.

And she has urged the owner of the bird to come forward following the terrifying garden incident.

Emma, who the Gillanders have had since she was eight weeks old, is now recovering at home after the ordeal.

The family believe that because their pet pooch was wearing a harness, it may have saved her life from the bird’s talons.

Sheila said: “She was out in the garden away to do her business when the bird of prey swooped.

“My husband was very quick and managed to grab the bird and release our dog.”

The stunned dog owner added: “The bird had obviously been trained.

“I was inside at the time it happened but went outside when I heard the dog screaming.

“It was a big bird, it was about the size of a buzzard and it was still there when I went outside and it was sitting on our garden furniture.

“We weren’t able to grab a picture of it because we were both in shock at the time.

“It had actually killed a nearby crow as well.

“The bird was able to pick Emma up and because it couldn’t get away from my husband it pinned her against the garden fence.”

Following the ordeal Emma was taken to a nearby vet in Stoneywood to make sure the dog was OK.

Sheila added: “We took Emma to the vet and she doesn’t have any claw marks.

“She was wearing a harness so we think that might have saved her.

“The vet thinks she might be badly bruised internally because of the incident.”

“She is very nervous just now – we have had quite a job trying to get her to go outside now.

“She just wants to be held and she quivers. She does appear to be OK.

“No one has come forward at the moment to say that they owned the bird.”