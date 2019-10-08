Aberdeen woman with terminal cancer to go on holiday after fundraiser reaches target

A fundraiser set up to help a woman living with terminal cancer go on holiday with her family has reached its target.

Sammy Murray set up a campaign online hoping to raise £2,000 for friend Jenna Cameron and her partner, as well as their daughters Aria-Skye and Ivy-Rose, to go to Disneyland Paris.

It was intended to be a surprise present for Jenna, who celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by friends and family on Friday.

After a diagnosis of terminal liver cancer, the mum-of-two is on the waiting list for a life-saving transplant.

This means she could be called for the operation at any moment, so Sammy opted for somewhere close by that the family would enjoy.

The £2,000 target has already been exceeded and the fund currently stands at £2,140.

Jenna, who lives in Torry, said: “I had no idea that she was going to do it until she messaged me.

“It’s just the kind of thing she does.

“The girls will love it, Aria-Skye is well into her princesses.

“We don’t really watch the Disney movies but we watch the songs and we watch videos of other little girls singing the songs.

“It’ll really be amazing. Sammy’s arranging it all for us, and they’ll know the circumstances when we get there.

“I won’t be able to do much but it’ll be good to be there and see the parades.

“I want to keep the magic alive for my daughters.

“The way I speak to my children about fairies and magic, I just want to keep the magic alive for them.”

Jenna is hoping to receive a transplant soon and plans to write to the donor’s family, if possible, to thank them and show how it’s changed her life.

She said: “I’m really grateful to be on the list because I know it wasn’t an option before to get it. It’s all positive now, it’s just a case of waiting.”

Sammy, who now lives in Middlesborough, set up the fundraiser because she wasn’t able to see her friend as much now that she has moved away, and said that if doctors were right in what they were saying, it might be her last birthday.

She said: “It’s been truly amazing to see how many people have donated money, gifts and cards.

“I’m absolutely buzzing that the gofundme was a success and Jen and her family will be able to make memories to last a lifetime at Disneyland Paris.”

Jenna performed a range of songs at her birthday, and has just released an album of songs which were written by musician Steve Boyd, who died in 2006.

She also took to the stage at the Assassin Health and Fitness Village marquee fight night, where she sang Flower of Scotland in the ring for Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister.