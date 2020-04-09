Aberdeen woman who died in hospital received ‘reasonable’ care

A woman died at an Aberdeen hospital because of the seriousness of her condition, a watchdog has ruled.

A relative of the woman complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman about care standards after she passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She had been treated for respiratory failure due to chronic illnesses.

A new SPSO report said: “We found the care she received was reasonable and in line with current guidelines and good clinical practice.

“The woman’s failure to respond to the treatment was because of the seriousness of her condition and not the treatment itself.”

SPSO said NHS Grampian’s communication with the woman’s family was “very poor” and recommended it apologise.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We would take this opportunity to apologise to them publicly.”