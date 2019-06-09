Aberdeen woman: ‘VSA gave me back my confidence’

An Aberdeen woman has today told of how a social charity helped her regain her confidence.

Linda Cowie, 51, was a resident in VSA’s Millbank House after struggling with anxiety and addiction.

The Northfield resident said her recovery and improvement of her long-term mental health was possible due to the staff at VSA.

She said: “I was quite mentally ill. What VSA did was give me some structure in my life.

“It was so bad I could not even come out of my room and so doing something simple like going to the shops was a very big thing.

“The carers and staff there would check up on me, chat to me and eventually I was able to leave my room and come downstairs.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Linda hopes the services offered to her are made available to others. She added: “The carers guided me in the right direction and, to be quite honest, I don’t know what I would have done without them.

“I was 40 when I first moved into the care home. My mental health was gone and I was going downhill fast. Gradually and slowly, it took a few years before I came round to myself.

“There are so many people, young and old, that I think are not getting the help they need. I would like to see people receiving the care I had. Mental health issues are so hidden – it’s a terrible thing.”

VSA’s Changing Lives campaign – which is being backed by the Evening Express – is appealing for funds to build a £3.2 million 20-bed facility that will assist people living with a range of mental health conditions.

The new VSA premises is to be built on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street.