Aberdeen woman turned up at ex boyfriend’s home with bread knife

A woman turned up at her ex-boyfriend’s house carrying a knife – and sent him a video accompanied by the song The Roof is on Fire.

Stacy Clancy, 34, had been in an “on-off” relationship with a man for around four months – and went round to his house on July 14 this year after the relationship had broken down, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

She sent her ex-partner a text message which indicated she was outside – and then she sent him a video.

Clancy, whose address was given in court as Brighton Place, Peterculter, admitted being in possession of a bread knife.

She also admitted causing the man to be alarmed or distressed by sending him text messages and accompanying videos which were threatening, approaching his address and uttering threats to kill him. Clancy also admitted damaging the door.

According to depute fiscal Katy Begg, the video showed Clancy standing outside the man’s home in the city holding a bread knife.

Ms Begg said: “The video was accompanied with music from the song The Roof Is On Fire and it was of the complainer’s opinion that the choice of song was deliberate.”

Performed by American rock group The Bloodhound Gang, the song contains the lyrics ‘the roof, the roof, the roof is on fire, we don’t need no water’ followed by an expletive.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin was told how Clancy sent the victim a second text message and, as he retreated upstairs in his home, he heard damage being caused to a panel in his front door, so called the police.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said: “These actions were somewhat bizarre.

“My client is 34 years of age. The relationship is at an end.

“At no point since this case began has she sought to contact the complainer and there are no prospects for that relationship to resume.

“My client has been asked to adhere to a number of conditions which were imposed as part of these proceedings and she has stuck to them.

“She describes herself as someone who does not have a problem with alcohol.

“My client does occasionally drink in moderation and has no underlying issues with alcohol.

“However, on the evening in question she had been consuming more alcohol than would usually be the case.

“She acknowledges the charges are a serious matter and is very remorseful.

“There is little chance of a repeat.”

Clancy was given 12 months supervision and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.