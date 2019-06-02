Aberdeen woman to run 120km for Charlie House

An Aberdeen woman is limbering up to take on a running challenge for charity.

Liz Stewart, a partner in law firm Stronachs’ commercial property team, is currently attempting to run 120km – 74 miles – in competitive races over a six-month period for children’s charity Charlie House.

Stronachs chose Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, as its 2019 charity partner.

She has already undertaken three of the challenges, including the Angus Half Marathon at Monikie Country Park and the Balmoral 10K in April, as as well the BHGE 10K earlier this month.

Later this year, she hopes to take on the Stonehaven Half Marathon, Aberdeen City Half Marathon, Crathes Castle Half Marathon and The Causeway Half Marathon.

Liz said: “I’ve been running for a few years now since retiring from hockey following a serious knee injury.

“Despite the inevitable aches and pains this injury presents, each year I try and run for charity. This year it was an obvious choice to raise funds for Charlie House.Such a worthwhile cause for so many families in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

“I’ve not taken on this number of races in one year before so fingers crossed.

“Raising upwards of £2,000 would be brilliant. The firm is undertaking a variety of other challenges in addition to my running and overall we are hoping to raise much more.

“All I want to do is raise as much as I can.”

Stronachs has already gathered more than £2,100 for Charlie House.

The money will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal.

The fundraising campaign aims to raise £8 million towards building a new state-of-the-art specialist support centre, based in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will include a number of facilities which will support families and offer respite.

These include sensory gardens, a teen den, craft room, spa pool and a star room for end-of-life care and bereavement.