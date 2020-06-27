Aberdeen woman to raise awareness of childhood cancer through special cards

A north-east woman will distribute thousands of cards to schools in a bid to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Milene Munro’s son Braeden Williams passed away aged seven in October 2014 after battling a brain tumour.

Since 2016, she has helped to organise the annual Glow Gold for September campaign as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Now, in a bid to help families recognise the early signs and symptoms of cancer, Milene is preparing to distribute special cards to every Aberdeen school.

She said: “25,000 cards will be distributed this year.

“In 2017 I put the first lot of cards out, and because it’s been three years now and I didn’t manage to include nurseries I thought it would be the perfect time to do it again.

“It will be a good opportunity to catch those pupils who are going into primaries one, two and three.

“I got help from CALICO, which is an Aberdeen cancer charity, and the cards show the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer and what to look out for.

Milene added: “I think there’s been a drop in the diagnosis rate for childhood cancer so it’s important that parents are aware of the signs and symptoms and know to take their children to the GP if necessary.

“I didn’t know any of the signs or symptoms, but now that I do know I can see looking back that my son had most of the symptoms.

“I might have pushed the GPs more than I did if I had known what to look out for.”

In previous years, spray-painted golden bikes have been placed around Aberdeen with the aim of drawing attention to the Glow Gold for September campaign.

This year will also see the return of a tribute tree in Seaton Park, which will be decorated with wooden tags featuring the names of children either going through cancer treatment or who have finished treatment.

Milene added: “I had great feedback for the tree last year and the parents were very grateful.

“I basically got in touch with Seaton Park and asked if they could identify a tree, and we got one.

“We then get the kids to make wooden tags and I attach the tags along with gold ribbons to the tree in Seaton Park, so they can come and visit it.

“The park also has a Glow Gold garden which is there all year round.”