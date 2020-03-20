Aberdeen woman to help the vulnerable during coronavirus pandemic

An Aberdeen beauty queen has pledged to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alana Stott of Peterculter – who was crowned the first ever Mrs Aberdeen in 2018 – aims to help individuals who need assistance.

After the UK Government advised people with underlying health conditions and those over 70 to self-isolate, she was inspired to offer support.

Mrs Stott, 37, who is married to double Guinness World Record-breaker Dean, will help deliver shopping and do other tasks.

Together the couple aim to cover their community as well as other areas in Aberdeenshire. Mrs Stott also hopes to recruit more volunteers who could cover areas further afield.

Those who need help and support can contact Alana on 07540372340 or email alana@alanastott.com

